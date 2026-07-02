Bee Rescuer: Clarence Chua's Mission to Save Singapore's Bees

Armed with a bandana and his bare hands, 42-year-old Clarence Chua has taken on the noble mission of rescuing bees in Singapore. He relocates bees from their nests to more suitable environments, sometimes even his own backyard.

In tropical Singapore, when residents find bees nesting in their homes, they typically call pest control services to eliminate them. However, Chua offers an alternative by rescuing these bees, charging between S$100 and S$500. He has saved around 6 million bees over the past six years by safely moving an average of 100 nests annually to apiaries he manages.

As an advocate for bees, Chua's social media presence has attracted about 20,000 followers. His efforts are not without danger, having experienced painful stings during rescues. Yet, he continues to educate the public on the crucial role bees play in agriculture and our daily lives.