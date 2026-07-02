Canada Leads Charge for Global Defence Bank at NATO Summit

Canada is spearheading the formation of a Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey. The initiative, led by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, aims to unite 'middle powers' to counter the fracturing U.S.-led world order by raising £100 billion for allied defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Is Aiming To Coannounce Around Founding Nations For A Global Defence Bank At Next Weeks Nato Summit In Turkey | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:22 IST
Canada Leads Charge for Global Defence Bank at NATO Summit
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Canada is taking the lead in establishing a global Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) at next week's NATO summit in Turkey. Spearheaded by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the initiative seeks to gather 'middle powers' in an effort to combat the fracturing of the traditional U.S.-led world order.

Isabelle Hudon, Canada's chief negotiator and CEO of the Business Development Bank of Canada, stated that the goal is to unveil a list of founding member nations during the summit. The bank aims to reinforce allied nations' defence capabilities through up to £100 billion in affordable financing.

Despite optimism, the proposal's future hinges on securing triple-A credit backing from crucial nations, with productive talks held with South Korea. While the project's fate remains uncertain, Hudon emphasized the importance of rallying ready nations and keeping membership open for future participation.

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