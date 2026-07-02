Legacy of Defiance: The Final Chapter of Hong Kong Bookseller Lam Wing-kee

Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee has died at 70 in Taiwan, where he sought refuge following fear of persecution in China. Lam's cause was a national symbol against Chinese oppression, particularly after the 2015 arrests related to his bookshop. His death marks a chapter in the ongoing struggle for Hong Kong's freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong Bookseller Lam Wingkee | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:54 IST
Legacy of Defiance: The Final Chapter of Hong Kong Bookseller Lam Wing-kee

Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee, a prominent figure of resistance against Chinese oppression, has died at the age of 70 in Taiwan, according to the South China Morning Post, citing Taiwanese media. Lam fled to Taiwan in 2019 after being detained in China in 2015 for selling books critical of the Chinese regime.

Lam was admitted to Mackay Memorial Hospital on Tuesday but succumbed to his condition, slipping into a coma and passing away on Thursday evening. He had previously revealed that his lung cancer had returned and advanced to stage four. Lam's detention was part of a larger crackdown in 2015 that saw five booksellers disappear and later surface in Chinese custody, forced to confess publicly.

The case sparked international outrage and cast doubt on China's promises to preserve Hong Kong's freedoms. Causeway Bay Books, Lam's shop, became a symbol of resistance before its closure. Mass pro-democracy protests in 2019 further highlighted tensions. In response, China enforced a national security law to quell dissent in 2020, leading to the disbandment of Hong Kong's last major opposition party in December.

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