Turbulent Day for Chinese Stocks as Chipmakers Plunge

Chinese stocks experienced a decline on Thursday, primarily affected by a steep selloff in the chipmaking sector. In contrast, Hong Kong's market showed signs of recovery due to gains in internet heavyweights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese Stocks Fell On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:35 IST
Turbulent Day for Chinese Stocks as Chipmakers Plunge
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On Thursday, Chinese stocks faced a downturn, mainly due to a significant selloff in the chipmaker sector.

Conversely, Hong Kong shares experienced a rebound driven by a positive recovery in major internet companies.

The contrasting market movements underscore the volatility currently affecting the region's financial landscape.

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