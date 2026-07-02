Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Exits Elon Musk's X Amid Controversy

UK Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announces her departure from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, citing concerns about the promotion of abuse and misinformation. Her department will follow suit amid increasing scrutiny over online safety and misinformation issues, drawing wider attention to regulatory challenges Musk's platform faces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Said On Thursday She Had Decided To Leave Elon Musks Social Media Platform X | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:57 IST
Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Exits Elon Musk's X Amid Controversy
Lisa Nandy

In a bold move on Thursday, Britain's Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced her departure from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, citing concerns about its shift towards promoting abuse and misinformation. This decision marks her as one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to quit the platform.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nandy explained her decision by stating that a platform once celebrated for free speech now prioritizes harmful content over healthy discourse. As a consequence, her entire Department for Culture, Media and Sport will cease its use of the platform.

This exit comes amid mounting regulatory and political pressure on Musk's platform in Britain and beyond, particularly surrounding online safety. The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, is currently investigating X for its Grok AI chatbot's controversial content creation capabilities. Despite Musk's protests against Britain's regulatory framework, the scrutiny continues to grow.

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