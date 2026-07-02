Britain's Culture Minister Departs Elon Musk's X Platform

Britains Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Said On Thursday She Had Decided To Leave Elon Musks Social Media Platform X

Britain's Culture Minister, Lisa Nandy, has taken a decisive step by leaving the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. She announced her departure on Thursday, criticizing the platform for prioritizing abuse and misinformation over constructive discourse.

In her statement, Nandy highlighted the detrimental effects of the platform's current environment on both democracy and community engagement. She expressed her unwillingness to support such a dynamic, stating, "A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate."

Reflecting this stance, Nandy confirmed that her Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also withdraw from using the platform, marking a significant shift in the department's communication strategy.