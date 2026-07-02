Tesla's European Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter in EV Deliveries

Tesla shattered Wall Street predictions for second-quarter deliveries, marking a new record as thriving demand in Europe counteracted lingering challenges in North America.

The robust delivery numbers indicate a revival of Tesla's key auto operations after consecutive annual sales downturns, fuelling its ambitious pursuits in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, crucial elements of its $1.6 trillion valuation. The company plans a substantial increase in capital expenditures by 2026.

Boosted by government incentives and higher fuel costs, the European market has become a focal point amid a cooling consumer response linked to CEO Elon Musk's political stance. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to expand its advanced driver assistance software and robotaxi services across Europe.