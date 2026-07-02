Tesla's European Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter in EV Deliveries

Tesla exceeded Wall Street expectations for Q2 deliveries thanks to strong demand in Europe, despite weak North American sales. The automaker aims to invest heavily in AI and autonomous tech. Government incentives and faster electrification have helped boost European sales, offsetting challenges in the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tesla Blew Past Wall Street Estimates For Secondquarter Deliveries On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:42 IST
Tesla's European Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter in EV Deliveries
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Tesla shattered Wall Street predictions for second-quarter deliveries, marking a new record as thriving demand in Europe counteracted lingering challenges in North America.

The robust delivery numbers indicate a revival of Tesla's key auto operations after consecutive annual sales downturns, fuelling its ambitious pursuits in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, crucial elements of its $1.6 trillion valuation. The company plans a substantial increase in capital expenditures by 2026.

Boosted by government incentives and higher fuel costs, the European market has become a focal point amid a cooling consumer response linked to CEO Elon Musk's political stance. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to expand its advanced driver assistance software and robotaxi services across Europe.

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