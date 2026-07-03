Secret Nuptials: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Private Union
According to sources, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have secretly married ahead of a public celebration at Madison Square Garden. The New York Post's Page Six broke the news on Thursday. A representative for Swift did not respond to requests for comment, leaving many questions unanswered.
In a surprising turn of events, superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony.
The exclusive wedding, as per unnamed sources, occurred before a grand celebration planned at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.
The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the information, though a representative for Swift was unavailable for comment, adding to the intrigue surrounding the high-profile couple.