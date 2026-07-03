Secret Nuptials: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Private Union

According to sources, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have secretly married ahead of a public celebration at Madison Square Garden. The New York Post's Page Six broke the news on Thursday. A representative for Swift did not respond to requests for comment, leaving many questions unanswered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Married In Private Ahead Of A Planned Celebration At New Yorks Madison Square Garden | Updated: 03-07-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 01:58 IST
Secret Nuptials: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Private Union

In a surprising turn of events, superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The exclusive wedding, as per unnamed sources, occurred before a grand celebration planned at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the information, though a representative for Swift was unavailable for comment, adding to the intrigue surrounding the high-profile couple.

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