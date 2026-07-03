Secret Nuptials: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Private Union

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Married In Private Ahead Of A Planned Celebration At New Yorks Madison Square Garden

In a surprising turn of events, superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The exclusive wedding, as per unnamed sources, occurred before a grand celebration planned at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The New York Post's Page Six was first to report the information, though a representative for Swift was unavailable for comment, adding to the intrigue surrounding the high-profile couple.