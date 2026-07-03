Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Royal Wedding' Celebration Plans Unveiled

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are reportedly married, with celebrations set for Madison Square Garden. According to a report from the New York Post's Page Six, the couple exchanged vows in front of a small group of loved ones.

In an impressive charitable gesture, the pair donated $26 million to various charities in New York and beyond. Preparations are ongoing for the highly anticipated event, which is expected to draw a large audience and significant media attention.

The couple's union has been dubbed 'America's royal wedding,' and fans eagerly anticipate the celebration, complete with celebrity guests and public festivities. As Madison Square Garden readies for the event, city streets have been closed, adding to the bustling holiday weekend atmosphere in New York City.