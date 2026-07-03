Olympic Canoeist Indicted for Lincoln Memorial Vandalism

David Hearn, a former U.S. Olympic canoeist, faces felony charges for allegedly vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, causing over $1,000 in damages. Indicted in Washington's local Superior Court, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

This incident follows a $14.7 million renovation ordered by the Trump administration. The project has been plagued with issues like algae blooms and detaching pool liners, which critics attribute to mismanagement. Hearn's alleged actions occurred shortly after the installation of a new 'American flag blue' liner.

Hearn's legal team, denying the accusations, contends the administration is using the case as a diversion from its failures. The Department of the Interior reported multiple vandalism arrests, but Hearn is the first facing criminal charges. Investigations into broader damages remain ongoing.