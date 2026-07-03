France's Attacking Trio Ready to Penetrate Paraguay's Defence

France Are Aware They Will Need To Break Through A Compact Defence When They Meet Paraguay In Their World Cup Last Match On Saturday

France faces a formidable challenge as they prepare to take on Paraguay in the World Cup's last-16 match. Acknowledging the defensive resilience of their opponents, France's squad remains confident.

Forward Bradley Barcola has expressed optimism, citing the team's potent attacking trio as a key to breaking through Paraguay's compact backline.

The upcoming match, set for Saturday, promises an intense showdown, with France banking on their forwards' in-form synergy to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.