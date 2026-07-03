France's Attacking Trio Ready to Penetrate Paraguay's Defence

France is set to face Paraguay in the World Cup's last-16 match, facing a strong defence. However, France forward Bradley Barcola believes the attacking trio's form and enjoyment during the tournament can secure their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | France Are Aware They Will Need To Break Through A Compact Defence When They Meet Paraguay In Their World Cup Last Match On Saturday | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:00 IST
France's Attacking Trio Ready to Penetrate Paraguay's Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France faces a formidable challenge as they prepare to take on Paraguay in the World Cup's last-16 match. Acknowledging the defensive resilience of their opponents, France's squad remains confident.

Forward Bradley Barcola has expressed optimism, citing the team's potent attacking trio as a key to breaking through Paraguay's compact backline.

The upcoming match, set for Saturday, promises an intense showdown, with France banking on their forwards' in-form synergy to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026