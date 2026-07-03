OpenAI Considers U.S. Government Stake Amid AI Scrutiny

OpenAI is contemplating offering a 5% stake to the U.S. government amid increasing scrutiny regarding AI misuse and economic impacts. The proposal, which could set a precedent for other AI firms, aims to ease regulatory tensions and foster better relationships with the U.S. administration in the expanding AI industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Openai Has Discussed Giving The Us Government A Stake | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:24 IST
OpenAI Considers U.S. Government Stake Amid AI Scrutiny
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OpenAI has proposed granting the U.S. government a 5% stake in the company, as reported by the Financial Times. This move comes as AI companies face increasing scrutiny over potential misuse and the economic impacts of advanced AI models.

The proposal, if accepted, could lead to other AI firms considering similar actions to align with government regulations. This initiative aligns with President Donald Trump's exploration of public stakes in AI firms, addressing concerns of equitable profit sharing and regulatory uncertainty.

OpenAI's suggestion reflects broader efforts to mitigate investor risks and foster better relations with regulatory bodies. The company has been in talks with top officials, advocating for a structure similar to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which could pave the way for a stable and inclusive AI industry growth.

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