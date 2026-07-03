Royal Rally: Princess Kate Offers Support at Wimbledon

Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended Wimbledon to support British players in the tournament. She watched Arthur Fery's impressive win and spent time with tennis fans and workers. Despite the royal backing, Katie Swan fell to Madison Keys. Fery remains the sole Briton advancing after other players' exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kate | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:11 IST
Royal Rally: Princess Kate Offers Support at Wimbledon
Kate

Princess Kate brought royal charm to Wimbledon on Thursday, cheering on British hopefuls under the warm London sun.

The Princess of Wales, donned in a blue trouser suit, watched Arthur Fery triumph in a thrilling match at Court 18, emerging as Britain's last hope in the men's singles.

Despite Katie Swan's valiant effort, she succumbed to American Madison Keys. Kate, an ardent tennis fan, engaged with early-rising spectators and staff, capturing the essence of the tournament's unique spirit.

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