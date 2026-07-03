U.S. Backs Pakistan's Defense Against Terrorism

The U.S. State Department has expressed support for Pakistan's right to self-defense amidst ongoing tensions with Afghanistan. Washington's statement underscores the importance of targeting terrorism as cross-border conflict persists, marking a significant stance in international relations involving the two neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 03:14 IST
U.S. Backs Pakistan's Defense Against Terrorism
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The U.S. State Department has issued a strong statement affirming its support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against terrorist attacks. This comes amid the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The conflict, marked by sporadic violence, has prompted international attention and concern.

Washington's declaration emphasizes the significance of Pakistan's efforts in countering terrorism, stressing the importance of maintaining regional stability. This support is a key element of U.S. foreign policy in the region.

As tensions continue across the border, diplomatic efforts remain crucial to ensuring peace and security. The U.S. stance could influence future interactions and strategies in tackling terrorism in the region.

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