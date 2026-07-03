Rare Declaration of Independence Copy Unearthed in London Archives

A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence was found in London archives. Initially overlooked as 'another document,' the historic text represents the first 'Exeter Declaration' found outside the U.S. and was seized during the American Revolutionary War. It was discovered during the U.S. semiquincentennial celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Vanishingly Rare Copy Of The Declaration Of Independence Has Been Found In London | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:14 IST
Rare Declaration of Independence Copy Unearthed in London Archives
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An exceptionally rare copy of the Declaration of Independence has been uncovered in London, discovered within archives relating to the British capture of an American privateer ship in 1776. This discovery coincides with the United States' celebration of its 250th anniversary, creating a resonant and profound historical link.

Michael Scurr, a volunteer at Britain's National Archives, made the startling discovery while engaged in a cataloguing project, unearthing what was originally catalogued in the 18th century as just 'another document.' This marks the first 'Exeter Declaration' found outside the United States, printed in mid-July 1776, intensifying its rarity and historical value.

The document was aboard the Dalton ship, captured by the Royal Navy on December 24, 1776. This copy remains the only known military-seized Declaration of Independence, adding a unique, rich narrative to this artifact, enhancing the appeal and historical richness for researchers delving into the archives of the American Revolutionary War.

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