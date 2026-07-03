Salary Cap Breach: Stade Toulousain Fined Heavily

French Rugby Union Giants Stade Toulousain Have Been Fined Million Euros Million By The Ligue Nationale De Rugby For Multiple Breaches Of Salary Cap Regulations Spanning Four Seasons

Stade Toulousain, one of the storied franchises in French rugby union, is facing serious financial repercussions following a hefty €2.88 million fine.

The Ligue Nationale de Rugby imposed the penalty for multiple breaches involving salary cap regulations, highlighting issues over a span of four seasons.

This landmark decision by the league's disciplinary commission emphasizes the strict enforcement of financial rules governing the sport, aiming to ensure competitive parity and fairness.