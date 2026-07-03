Germany is set to elevate its borrowing in 2027 to over €203 billion, as revealed by the budget draft examined by Reuters. This increase is a notable escalation from earlier projections, marking a strategic pivot for Berlin, which aims to invigorate its flagging economy amid energy concerns and chronic underinvestment. The budget draft, part of a medium-term financial roadmap through 2030, forecasts that current Middle East conflicts will subside by summer, though it cautions against potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz that could harm the German economy significantly.

The planned total spending reaches €555.4 billion, up from €543.3 billion, while investment climbs to €117.5 billion, a substantial rise of nearly €40 billion. Such financial planning follows approval of a €500 billion fund to enhance infrastructure, along with new regulations allowing defense expenditures to be excluded from debt limits. This spending framework underscores Berlin's priorities, notably in transport, digitalization, and healthcare, as it seeks to modernize the continent's largest economy despite historical underinvestment.

Expected new borrowing within the core budget will hit €118.7 billion, complemented by additional borrowing through infrastructure and defense funds. Defense spending alone will soar to €130.1 billion in 2027, reflecting an implementation strategy post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As the cabinet anticipates approving this first budget draft on Monday, parliamentary discussions are slated for September, with a final budget approval expected by the end of the year.