Energy Crisis Sparks Protests in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan

Residents of Gilgit Baltistan, suffering extended power outages amid a heatwave, took to the streets to protest the government’s mismanagement. Demonstrators criticized prolonged electricity cuts despite abundant water resources in summer. The ongoing crisis has severely affected daily life, urging authorities to take immediate remedial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:48 IST
Energy Crisis Sparks Protests in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan
A man sits outside his shop during a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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  • PoGB

Public discontent over Pakistan's escalating electricity crisis has escalated into street protests in the region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). Residents in Gilgit and Chilas have launched demonstrations in response to widespread and prolonged power outages amid soaring summer temperatures.

The chaotic scene saw protesters blocking the key Karakoram Highway in the Jutial area, chanting vehement slogans against authorities over the unending, unscheduled electricity cuts. Similarly, Chowk Road was obstructed by protesters demanding an immediate resolution to the power shortages that have disrupted daily life, as reported by Dawn.

The gravity of the situation is highlighted by reports of over 10 hours of daily power cuts despite high river water levels, contradicting officials' previous claims during winter. Women in Oshikhandass joined the protests, spotlighting the impact of these outages on households. Calls for urgent action by the PoGB government grow louder amid warnings of expanding protests.

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