Comedian Deniz Goktas: Between Laughter and Legal Trouble

Turkish comedian Deniz Goktas has been imprisoned pending trial for allegedly insulting President Erdogan and religious values. Goktas, who was detained upon returning to Turkey, denies the charges, asserting his remarks were political, not insulting. His routine went viral, drawing attention and criticism from Erdogan's supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Turkish Court Jailed Comedian Deniz Goktas Pending Trial On Friday For Insulting President Tayyip Erdogan And Religious Values | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:44 IST
Comedian Deniz Goktas: Between Laughter and Legal Trouble

Turkish comedian Deniz Goktas has been jailed pending trial, accused of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan and religious values. The charges emerge just days after authorities launched an investigation into his onstage remarks.

Prosecutors claim Goktas disparaged religious beliefs during a June performance in Istanbul, referencing Erdogan, the Koran, and imprisoned Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Clips from the routine, garnering over nine million views, have set social media abuzz.

Despite facing harsh criticism, Goktas insists his comments were political, not an attack on religion. His comments branded Erdogan a 'dictator,' which, he argues, is a political assessment, not an insult. Goktas denies fleeing and asserts his intention to remain in Turkey.

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