Samay Raina's Comedic Comeback: Hosting 'India's Got Latent' Season 2

Comedian Samay Raina is excited to host veterans Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on 'India's Got Latent Season 2'. After a controversial hiatus, the show's return promises laughter and star power with guests like Alia Bhatt participating, offering a blend of humor and glamour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:26 IST
Samay Raina's Comedic Comeback: Hosting 'India's Got Latent' Season 2
Stand-up comedian Samay Raina (Photo/Instagram@maisamayhoon). Image Credit: ANI

Comedian Samay Raina is eagerly preparing to host esteemed comedy figures Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on the imminent episode of 'India's Got Latent Season 2'. In his social media posts, Raina fondly reminisced about the trio's impact on his comedic path, expressing how their work shaped his humor.

Voicing his anticipation further, Raina shared his excitement for the upcoming episode, stating, 'Tonight, I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with these veterans. I can't wait for audiences to see me collaborate with my comedy heroes.' The opening of the season featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who brought a delightful blend of humor and vivacity, setting an exhilarating tone for the series.

The dynamic duo, Bhatt and Sharvari, added warmth and vibrancy to the stage, engaging with contestants and contributing to memorable moments. Season two of 'India's Got Latent' has premiered on Netflix and YouTube, marking Raina's prominent return after stepping back amidst controversy. The controversy erupted last February after a debatable remark led to significant backlash, causing Raina to briefly remove the show from YouTube. However, Raina is now poised for a fresh start, hopeful for a great reception. (ANI)

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