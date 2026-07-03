India, Mali Launch Trade Forum to Boost Business and Investment

India and Mali have taken a major step toward expanding their economic partnership with the launch of the first India–Mali Forum for the Promotion of Exports, a new platform aimed at increasing trade, attracting investment, and creating long-term commercial partnerships between businesses in both countries.

Bilateral trade records strong growth

The two-day forum, held in Bamako under the theme "Reinforcing Trade and Strategic Partnerships", was jointly organised by Mali's Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Embassy of India in Bamako, and the Malian Agency for the Promotion of Exports (APEX-Mali). The event was presided over by Mali's Prime Minister of the Transition Government, Major General Abdoulaye Maïga, and brought together senior government officials along with around 30 Indian business leaders. The Indian delegation was led by Amit Kumar, Joint Secretary (FT-Africa), Department of Commerce, while Dr. N. Nandakumar, India's Ambassador to Mali, represented the Indian mission throughout the forum.

India and Mali have witnessed significant growth in bilateral trade, which exceeded US$326.61 million during FY 2025–26, marking a 55 percent increase over the previous financial year. Mali exports products such as raw cotton, finished leather, cashew, sesame, gum arabic, and lead to India, while India supplies pharmaceuticals, cotton fabrics, bicycles, and two- and three-wheelers.

Officials noted that India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) Scheme has played a major role in strengthening trade relations. With Mali exporting goods worth about US$4 billion globally, the Indian market is estimated to offer nearly US$3.96 billion in untapped export opportunities.

Business meetings target new partnerships

The forum included exhibition visits showcasing products such as Sonalika tractors and vehicles manufactured by Mahindra and Tata Motors, followed by extensive Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Government (B2G), and Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings.

Discussions focused on sectors including renewable energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive manufacturing, and agro-processing, with participants exploring opportunities to convert business discussions into commercial agreements and future Memorandums of Understanding.

On the second day, the Indian delegation met Mali's Minister of Industry and Trade, Moussa Alassane Diallo, while APEX-Mali presented a series of ready-made investment proposals designed to attract immediate business interest. The delegation also held talks with Prime Minister Maïga.

Focus on long-term economic cooperation

Both countries identified cotton and textiles, mining, energy, agro-industry, shea processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and education infrastructure as priority sectors for future cooperation. Mali requested India's support in digitising its Certificate of Origin system and speeding up the registration of approved Indian pharmaceutical products. India, in turn, sought a review of Mali's shea-nut export ban and reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety of Indian citizens and investments in the country. The forum concluded with Mali reaffirming its commitment to creating a secure business environment and positioning itself as a leading investment destination in West Africa under its Vision Mali 2063 development strategy. As a follow-up, Mali announced that it will host a dedicated investment forum on 3–4 December 2026, where additional investment-ready projects will be presented to international investors.