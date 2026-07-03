Pope Leo XIV to Commemorate July 4 at Lampedusa, Highlighting Migrant Crisis

Pope Leo XIV is set to mark the 250th anniversary of US Independence by traveling to Lampedusa on July 4, where he will meet with migrants and honor those who perished during the perilous Mediterranean crossing, according to CNN. Lampedusa remains a significant entry point into Europe for many migrants risking their lives at sea.

The persistent issue of migration has been a contentious topic between Pope Leo, an American by birth, and the administration of President Donald Trump. US Vice President JD Vance, a Catholic, has previously expressed concern over the Pope's stance on immigration. Church leaders in the US believe the Pope's visit on July 4 conveys a poignant message regarding the country's immigration policies.

During his time as a bishop in Peru, Pope Leo provided aid to Venezuelan refugees. Since ascending to the papacy, he has criticized the US government's hardline approach to immigration, labeling it 'inhuman' as reported by CNN. At Lampedusa, the Pope will offer a floral tribute to those lost at sea, engage with migrants, and lead an open-air Mass, per CNN.

Following his election, the Pope appointed several bishops who migrated to the US, including one smuggled from El Salvador at 18. By visiting Lampedusa, Pope Leo follows his predecessor, Pope Francis, who made a similar visit to underscore the dangers migrants face.

The Pope has previously faced criticism from President Trump for opposing the conflict in Iran. The cardinal noted the war fell short of 'Just War' principles, claiming it breached all associated conditions. Vice President Vance advised the Pope to be mindful of theological discussions, especially concerning the Iran conflict, emphasizing 'Just War' doctrine, as per CNN. (ANI)