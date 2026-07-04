Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot at Madison Square Garden

In a stunning private ceremony held at New York City's Madison Square Garden, global pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot. The momentous occasion, which took place on Friday, July 3, was marked by a special 'JusT&T Married' message displayed prominently on the venue's giant screens.

Sources from PEOPLE reveal that this custom display was a thoughtful nod to the couple's initials, intertwining 'T' and 'T' as a continuous motif in their relationship. This theme first emerged with a set of 'TNT' friendship bracelets crafted by Kelce, and the duo further cemented this playful symbolism with a dynamite emoji when announcing their engagement online.

The couple dazzled in bespoke Christian Dior Haute Couture ensembles, meticulously designed by Jonathan Anderson. In a statement to PEOPLE, it was noted that this marked Anderson's debut venture in crafting a couture wedding dress for a globally recognized celebrity. Swift's elegant accessories from Cartier perfectly complemented the couple's custom Christian Louboutin footwear.

The star-studded event drew numerous well-known figures, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, and Erin Andrews, while Hollywood heavyweights like Bradley Cooper and Selena Gomez added to the glam factor. The weekend of celebrations commenced with an intimate rehearsal dinner, setting the tone for the joyous nuptials. (ANI)