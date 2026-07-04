Sports Roundup: Milestones, Marriages, and Midfield Battles

Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Dodgers Ace Shohei Ohtani Doubtful To Pitch In Allstar Game Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Is Unlikely To Pitch In The Mlb Allstar Game On July In Philadelphia After His Pitching Schedule Was Adjusted This Week The Fourtime Mvp And Twoway Superstar Has Largely Been Starting On The Mound Every Wednesday This Season However

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is set to miss the MLB All-Star Game due to a change in his pitching schedule, prioritizing rest during a demanding stretch. Meanwhile, tennis legend Novak Djokovic continues to excel at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round with his 105th victory at the historic venue.

In soccer, reigning champions Argentina edged out Cape Verde with an extra-time own goal to secure their place in the World Cup's last 16. Cape Verde demonstrated remarkable resilience, challenging the favorites throughout the match in front of an engaged Miami Stadium crowd.

In off-field news, pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are now married. Their wedding took place in a star-studded event at Madison Square Garden, marking the culmination of a three-year romance that drew widespread media attention.