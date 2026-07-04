Sports Roundup: Milestones, Marriages, and Midfield Battles
The latest sports news covers various highlights from baseball, tennis, soccer, basketball, and a celebrity marriage. Shohei Ohtani's adjusted schedule affects his All-Star Game participation; Novak Djokovic sets new records; Argentina narrowly defeats Cape Verde; and Taylor Swift marries football star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is set to miss the MLB All-Star Game due to a change in his pitching schedule, prioritizing rest during a demanding stretch. Meanwhile, tennis legend Novak Djokovic continues to excel at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round with his 105th victory at the historic venue.
In soccer, reigning champions Argentina edged out Cape Verde with an extra-time own goal to secure their place in the World Cup's last 16. Cape Verde demonstrated remarkable resilience, challenging the favorites throughout the match in front of an engaged Miami Stadium crowd.
In off-field news, pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are now married. Their wedding took place in a star-studded event at Madison Square Garden, marking the culmination of a three-year romance that drew widespread media attention.
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