Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassionate Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Marked The Th Anniversary Of Us Independence On Saturday With An Appeal To Americans To Welcome And Protect Immigrants

Pope Leo XIV marked the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence by urging compassion towards immigrants, calling on Americans to uphold the nation's tradition of welcoming those in need.

During his visit to Lampedusa, a key entry point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, he called for stronger migration support, appealing to European leaders for strategic, long-term solutions.

Leo's message emphasized the human dignity of migrants and the need for comprehensive approaches to both immediate and long-term challenges in migration policies.