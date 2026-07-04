Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassionate Immigration Policies

Pope Leo XIV urged Americans, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, to welcome and protect immigrants. During his visit to Lampedusa, he highlighted the plight of migrants and encouraged European leaders to develop long-term strategies for migrant support and integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pope Leo Marked The Th Anniversary Of Us Independence On Saturday With An Appeal To Americans To Welcome And Protect Immigrants | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:13 IST
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassionate Immigration Policies
Leo

Pope Leo XIV marked the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence by urging compassion towards immigrants, calling on Americans to uphold the nation's tradition of welcoming those in need.

During his visit to Lampedusa, a key entry point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, he called for stronger migration support, appealing to European leaders for strategic, long-term solutions.

Leo's message emphasized the human dignity of migrants and the need for comprehensive approaches to both immediate and long-term challenges in migration policies.

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