Farhad Samji Advocates for Women's Role in Bollywood Comedy

Director Farhad Samji champions greater opportunities for women in Bollywood's comic scene, reflecting on iconic performances by actresses like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. He discusses the challenges of creating sequels, highlighting the importance of script strength and direction while acknowledging past shortcomings in his own franchise work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:24 IST
Farhad Samji Advocates for Women's Role in Bollywood Comedy
Writer Farhad Samji on Madhuri, Juhi's comic roles (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Writer and director Farhad Samji is calling for increased opportunities for women in comedic roles within Bollywood. Drawing on past icons like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi for inspiration, Samji urges the industry to offer more space for female-driven humor, noting their significant contributions to cinema.

In discussing his latest project, 'Welcome to the Jungle,' Samji distances the film from ongoing debates over gender disparities, expressing that it doesn't delve into gendered roles. However, he concedes that many films need to provide women more opportunities to showcase their comedic talent.

Addressing the heavy expectations tied to sequels, especially in comedy franchises, Samji acknowledges the pressure to meet audience demands and the pitfalls often encountered. He cites experiences with 'Housefull' series, highlighting the necessity to learn from past errors in script and casting to satisfy viewers' expectations.

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