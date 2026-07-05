Street Soccer Revolution: Sunset Beach FC Unites Vancouver
Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic leads a vibrant street soccer community in Vancouver, attracting players citywide every Monday. The gathering, named Sunset Beach FC, features fast-paced games on a converted outdoor rink. Players hope to increase soccer awareness in Vancouver post-World Cup, showcasing the local passion for the sport.
In Vancouver, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic is spearheading a street soccer revolution. Every Monday, Sunset Beach FC gathers players on a converted outdoor rink, drawing enthusiasts from across the city.
Founded five years ago, what began as a casual pickup game has blossomed into a weekly tradition, celebrated for its inclusivity and spirited competition. The game draws players of all backgrounds, who engage in fast-paced five-on-five matches.
As the World Cup concludes, Gangue-Ruzic and fellow participants hope their passion for soccer will inspire more facilities and heighten awareness of the sport in Vancouver, known for its budding soccer culture.