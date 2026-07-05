The World Cup Will Soon Be Over But For Alexandre Gangueruzic And His Fellow Fanatics In Vancouver It Will Be Business As Usual Since They Showcase Their Skills Every Monday On A Bumpy Pitch That Has Become A Street Football Magnet In The City About Five Years Ago Gangueruzic And Friends Got Together For The First Time To Play On An Outdoor Rink Normally Used For Street Hockey And The Pickup Game

In Vancouver, Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic is spearheading a street soccer revolution. Every Monday, Sunset Beach FC gathers players on a converted outdoor rink, drawing enthusiasts from across the city.

Founded five years ago, what began as a casual pickup game has blossomed into a weekly tradition, celebrated for its inclusivity and spirited competition. The game draws players of all backgrounds, who engage in fast-paced five-on-five matches.

As the World Cup concludes, Gangue-Ruzic and fellow participants hope their passion for soccer will inspire more facilities and heighten awareness of the sport in Vancouver, known for its budding soccer culture.