Riyad Mahrez Bids Farewell to Al-Ahli
Algeria international Riyad Mahrez has departed from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli after three memorable seasons. The club expressed gratitude towards Mahrez, highlighting his lasting impression on the team and supporters. His contribution will be cherished by fans, as the club officially announced his departure on social media platform X.
In a significant move, Riyad Mahrez, the renowned Algeria international footballer, has parted ways with Saudi Pro League's Al-Ahli after a successful three-year stint. The announcement was made on Saturday, stirring emotions among the club's fans.
'Thank you, Riyad Mahrez. Three unforgettable years,' the club expressed on the social media platform X. His performances and contributions have left a lasting impact on the team and its supporters.
Mahrez's departure marks the end of an era at Al-Ahli, where he played an instrumental role. Supporters will hold fond memories of his time at the club, which he graced with his talent and skill.