Saudi Pro League Club Alahli Announced On Saturday That Algeria International Riyad Mahrez Had Left The Club After Three Seasons Thank You

In a significant move, Riyad Mahrez, the renowned Algeria international footballer, has parted ways with Saudi Pro League's Al-Ahli after a successful three-year stint. The announcement was made on Saturday, stirring emotions among the club's fans.

'Thank you, Riyad Mahrez. Three unforgettable years,' the club expressed on the social media platform X. His performances and contributions have left a lasting impact on the team and its supporters.

Mahrez's departure marks the end of an era at Al-Ahli, where he played an instrumental role. Supporters will hold fond memories of his time at the club, which he graced with his talent and skill.