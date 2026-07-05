Wimbledon Upsets and Triumphs: Eala and Fritz Shine, Swiatek and Rybakina Fall

Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Fritz Battles Past Songego Last Years Semifinalist Taylor Fritz Entered The Fourth Round With A Win Over Lorenzo Sonego Fery Outlasts Bergs Wildcard Arthur Fery

The sixth day at Wimbledon was filled with surprises and breakthroughs. Taylor Fritz, last year's semi-finalist, secured his spot in the fourth round by defeating Lorenzo Sonego. Alexandra Eala made waves with her triumph over defending champion Iga Swiatek, marking a stunning upset for the tournament.

In other matches, wildcard Arthur Fery kept British hopes alive with a nail-biting victory against Belgium's Zizou Bergs. Madison Keys showcased resilience, overpowering last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova. Meanwhile, Elise Mertens ousted the Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in an impressive display of skill.

Alexander Zverev and Linda Noskova advanced after overcoming tough challenges, while Flavio Cobolli emerged victorious from a marathon five-setter. Amid the drama, sunny skies graced the All England Club, providing a perfect setting for intense competition.