Dhamaal 4: A Comedic Return with Arshad Warsi & Jaaved Jaaferi

Comedy titans Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi reunite for 'Dhamaal 4', accompanied by director Indra Kumar. The film promises heightened humor and stellar performances. Fans anticipate another entertaining installment, releasing on July 10, with a familiar cast returning to charm audiences once more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:58 IST
Dhamaal 4: A Comedic Return with Arshad Warsi & Jaaved Jaaferi
Jaaved Jaaferi, Indra Kumar, Arshad Warsi (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actors Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are set to return to the big screen with the much-awaited fourth installment of the Dhamaal franchise. Known for their impeccable comic timing, the duo teams up once again, promising a renewed dose of laughter and quirky antics that have endeared them to fans for years.

In a candid conversation with ANI, the actors, alongside director Indra Kumar, shared insights into the film's journey. Arshad Warsi highlighted the strong connection between the characters and the audience from the outset, which he believes is the driving force behind the franchise's success and longevity.

Jaaved Jaaferi emphasized the team's passion for their work, stating that their genuine enjoyment throughout the filmmaking process is reflected in the final product. Director Kumar revealed efforts to elevate every aspect of Dhamaal 4, aiming for a grander and even more humorous experience for moviegoers. The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, releases on July 10.

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