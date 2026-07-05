High Drama at Wimbledon: Eala and Mertens Stage Shock Upsets

Two Gaping Holes Were Blasted Into The Womens Draw At Wimbledon On Saturday As Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Was Outplayed By Filipino Crowdpleaser Alexandra Eala And Second Seed Elena Rybakina Was Sent Packing By Belgian Elise Mertens Disgruntled Polish Third Seed Swiatek Lost A Titanic Firstset Battle That Lasted Almost Minutes And Had No Answer To A Fearless Eala After That As She Lost Rybakina

In a shocking day of upsets at Wimbledon, defending champion Iga Swiatek was outmaneuvered by Alexandra Eala, while second seed Elena Rybakina was eliminated by Elise Mertens, shaking up the women's draw.

On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, American tennis suffered as Serena Williams withdrew from doubles with Venus due to injury, although Madison Keys and Ashlyn Krueger provided some solace with their wins.

In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev solidified his reputation with a solid victory, while Italian and Austrialian players advanced in their respective matches. Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fery offered thrilling comebacks, ensuring an exciting lineup for the upcoming rounds.