Venezuela in Crisis: Twin Quakes Devastate Nation
The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 2,954. Over 16,000 are injured, with a similar number left homeless. Rescue operations continue as medical teams treat thousands and international rescuers aid local efforts. Authorities are prioritizing the ongoing search for survivors.
The devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela have claimed 2,954 lives, as confirmed by the Venezuelan information ministry on Saturday.
According to Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's National Assembly, 16,592 people have been injured, and 16,309 are now homeless. Medical teams have treated 22,445 individuals, with nearly 30,000 officials and 3,281 international rescuers actively involved in relief efforts.
Rescue missions persist as officials remain committed to locating any remaining survivors amidst the widespread destruction.