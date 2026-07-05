Venezuela in Crisis: Twin Quakes Devastate Nation

The Death Toll From Venezuelas Deadly Twin Quakes Rose To

The devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela have claimed 2,954 lives, as confirmed by the Venezuelan information ministry on Saturday.

According to Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's National Assembly, 16,592 people have been injured, and 16,309 are now homeless. Medical teams have treated 22,445 individuals, with nearly 30,000 officials and 3,281 international rescuers actively involved in relief efforts.

Rescue missions persist as officials remain committed to locating any remaining survivors amidst the widespread destruction.