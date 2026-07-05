Venezuela's Twin Quakes: A Nation's Tragedy Unfolds

A devastating pair of earthquakes in Venezuela has resulted in a death toll of 2,954, as reported by the Venezuelan information ministry. The number of injured now stands at 16,592 and the count of those left homeless has reached 16,309, highlighting the widespread impact of this disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Deadly Twin Quakes Rose To | Updated: 05-07-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 01:45 IST
Venezuela's Twin Quakes: A Nation's Tragedy Unfolds
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The aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes continues to unfold, with the death toll rising to 2,954, according to a recent update from the Venezuelan information ministry.

The catastrophic events have also led to 16,592 individuals being injured, as emergency services and aid organizations work tirelessly to manage the crisis.

Furthermore, 16,309 people have been rendered homeless, underscoring the massive humanitarian challenge facing the country as it struggles to provide relief and recovery efforts.

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