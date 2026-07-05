Venezuela's Twin Quakes: A Nation's Tragedy Unfolds

The Death Toll From Venezuelas Deadly Twin Quakes Rose To

The aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes continues to unfold, with the death toll rising to 2,954, according to a recent update from the Venezuelan information ministry.

The catastrophic events have also led to 16,592 individuals being injured, as emergency services and aid organizations work tirelessly to manage the crisis.

Furthermore, 16,309 people have been rendered homeless, underscoring the massive humanitarian challenge facing the country as it struggles to provide relief and recovery efforts.