Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Saturday That He Had Spoken To Us President Donald Trump On The Fourth Of July Holiday And Called For American Resolve To Help End The More Than Fouryearold War With Russia Zelenskiy Said He Had A Very Good Conversation With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of American support in resolving the prolonged conflict with Russia following a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Independence Day.

Zelenskiy described their discussion as 'very good,' highlighting the potential for peace through American determination. Both leaders agreed to maintain dialogue.

Their next meeting is slated for the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey, where continuing discussions aim to find avenues for conflict resolution.