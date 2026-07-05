Rebel Catholic Group Hopes for Reconciliation with Future Pope
The Society of St. Pius X, a Catholic splinter sect excommunicated for ordaining bishops without papal approval, expressed hope for future reconciliation. Founded in 1970 and based in Switzerland, the group is critical of modern Church practices and awaits a pope who may reintegrate them, much like Pope Benedict XVI did in 2009.
A splinter group from the Catholic Church, the Society of St. Pius X, expressed hope on Sunday for eventual reconciliation under a future pope. The group was excommunicated last week for ordaining bishops without papal sanction.
Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Switzerland, the Society criticizes the Church for diverging from traditional faith, advocating for old-style Latin Mass, and opposing dialogues with non-Catholics. The group has faced excommunication before, notably in the late 1980s, but was reintegrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.
Despite the recent schism, priest Georg Kopf insists their actions were driven by love for the Church, hoping for a leader who will restore tradition's rightful place. Meanwhile, the Vatican emphasized that dialogue was offered before excommunication became necessary.