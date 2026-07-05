Rebel Catholic Group Hopes for Reconciliation with Future Pope

A Priest From A Catholic Splinter Sect That Was Excommunicated Earlier This Week Told Worshippers On Sunday That The Breakaway Group Would Be Welcomed Back To The Church Under A Different Pope The Society Of St Pius X A Rebel Group Of Ultraconservative Catholics Was Excommunicated After Four Bishops Were Ordained Without Pope Leos Approval On Wednesday The Group Has Been Unrepentant Over The Schism With Rome

A splinter group from the Catholic Church, the Society of St. Pius X, expressed hope on Sunday for eventual reconciliation under a future pope. The group was excommunicated last week for ordaining bishops without papal sanction.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Switzerland, the Society criticizes the Church for diverging from traditional faith, advocating for old-style Latin Mass, and opposing dialogues with non-Catholics. The group has faced excommunication before, notably in the late 1980s, but was reintegrated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.

Despite the recent schism, priest Georg Kopf insists their actions were driven by love for the Church, hoping for a leader who will restore tradition's rightful place. Meanwhile, the Vatican emphasized that dialogue was offered before excommunication became necessary.