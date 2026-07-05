Surprise Union: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marry in Star-Studded Ceremony

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce married in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated, and musician Stevie Nicks performed. The couple's wedding was marked by personal vows and grand digital billboards announcing their union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce | Updated: 05-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 18:30 IST
Surprise Union: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Marry in Star-Studded Ceremony
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, two megastars from the worlds of music and sports, have tied the knot in a dazzling ceremony held at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The intimate wedding, attended by a select number of guests, included performances by iconic musician Stevie Nicks.

The ceremony was officiated by none other than comedian Adam Sandler, who played a pivotal role by overseeing the vows exchanged between the pop singer and the NFL star. The event was marked by the absence of traditional bridal parties, with only close family members like Austin Swift and Jason Kelce serving important roles.

Details of the event became public Saturday as New Yorkers saw giant digital billboards announcing, 'JUST&T MARRIED!' The wedding was a culmination of the couple's three-year romance, celebrated amidst tight privacy and grandeur inside the legendary sports arena, temporarily transformed into an enchanted garden.

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