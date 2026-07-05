Highway to Festivity: Americans Defy Gas Prices, Supreme Court's Bold Move, Celebrity Ties, and Stormy Celebrations
A summary of the latest US domestic news covers Americans traveling for July 4 despite high gas prices, Supreme Court Justice Barrett's role in conservative victories, Joey Chestnut's hot-dog contest defense, Taylor Swift's marriage to Travis Kelce, power grid challenges during a heatwave, and other significant domestic events.
Americans are hitting the road for the Fourth of July, brushing off high gas prices. The U.S.-Iran easing of tensions helps, but prices remain above historical levels. Despite financial strains, the holiday spirit stays undampened.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett further cements her role as a pivotal Supreme Court figure. While generally supporting the 6-3 conservative majority, Barrett occasionally breaks ranks, exemplifying judicial independence post-appointment by Donald Trump.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage is the headline of a star-studded event, emphasizing celebrity influence on culture. Across the East Coast, a heatwave triggers electricity restrictions, challenging infrastructure during peak demand for holiday celebrations.