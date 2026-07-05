Orbital Lifesaver: Katalyst's Bold Rescue Mission

Arizona-based startup Katalyst has launched a robotic spacecraft named LINK, designed to rescue the aging Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory. The mission aims to demonstrate new orbital grappling technology that could change the landscape of the U.S.-China space race by extending the satellite's lifespan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Space Startup Katalyst Launches Orbital Rescue Mission For Aging Nasa Observatory Nasa And Arizonabased Startup Katalyst Launched A Robotic Spacecraft Over The Pacific On Thursday On A Mission To Rescue An Aging Nasa Satellite Observatory While Demonstrating A New Orbital Grappling Technology At The Center Of The Uschina Space Race The Halfton Spacecraft Called Link Was Specially Built To Save The Prized Million Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory By Latching Onto The Crippled Satellite And Taking It To A Higher | Updated: 05-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 18:30 IST
Orbital Lifesaver: Katalyst's Bold Rescue Mission
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On Thursday, Arizona-based startup Katalyst, in collaboration with NASA, launched a pivotal mission from the Pacific aimed at rescuing the aging Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

The mission involves a specially constructed, half-ton robotic spacecraft named LINK that plans to grapple the observatory and boost it into a higher, more sustainable orbit.

This operation is a critical demonstration of new orbital grappling technology, emphasizing its strategic importance amidst the ongoing U.S.-China space race, and potentially extending the observatory's mission for additional years.

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