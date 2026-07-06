Spain Poised to Break 100 Million Foreign Tourist Mark

Spain is expected to reach 100 million foreign tourist arrivals this year, according to Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu. In 2025, the country recorded 96.8 million tourists, marking a 3.2% rise compared to the previous year, setting a new benchmark for Spain's tourism industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spain Is Likely To Reach The Million Mark In Terms Of Foreign Tourist Arrivals This Year | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:14 IST
Spain Poised to Break 100 Million Foreign Tourist Mark
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Spain is on track to welcome 100 million foreign tourists this year, as announced by Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu on Monday. This milestone would mark a significant achievement for the country's tourism sector.

In 2025, Spain hosted a record 96.8 million tourists, which accounted for a 3.2% increase over the previous year. The data highlights the nation's growing appeal as a premier travel destination.

The anticipated surge in visitor numbers underscores Spain's enduring popularity among international tourists and confirms its status as a key player in the global tourism industry.

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