Oliver Glasner Takes Charge as Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach

Oliver Glasner has been officially appointed as the head coach of Nottingham Forest, following the departure of Vitor Pereira, as announced by the Premier League club on Monday.

In a statement, Glasner expressed his confidence in the club's vision, citing their trust in him and his staff as vital in his decision-making process.

Glasner is eager to work with the team towards establishing a strong and promising future, underlining his commitment to a long-term development plan.