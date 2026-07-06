BRICS Nations Unite to Tackle Global Drug Menace at 2026 Guwahati Meeting

At the BRICS Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati, leaders emphasized collective action against drug trafficking and consumption, sharing national experiences, and addressing transnational drug issues. Key discussions included dark net market usage, cryptocurrencies, and collaboration across countries to combat the international drug crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:36 IST
BRICS Nations Unite to Tackle Global Drug Menace at 2026 Guwahati Meeting
Ivan Gorbunov, Russia's Chief of Anti-Drug Enforcement (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Guwahati is hosting the BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting 2026, where leaders from member countries have pledged to tackle the global drug issue collectively. The two-day event, organized by India's Narcotics Control Bureau, looks to exchange strategies and strengthen cooperation in combating drug trafficking and consumption.

Nebiyu Tedla, Ethiopia's Charge d'Affaires to New Delhi, praised India's leadership at the meeting, underscoring the importance of platforms like BRICS for international collaboration. He highlighted Ethiopia's challenges and the value of sharing experiences with other nations to enhance efforts in managing the drug crisis.

Russian Chief of Anti-Drug Enforcement Ivan Gorbunov noted the significance of exchanging knowledge and experiences, emphasizing the collective aim of BRICS members to address the drug problem. Anurag Garg, Director General of India's Narcotics Control Bureau, highlighted issues such as darknet markets and the importance of collaboration to create a unified strategy against drugs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

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