Race for Technological Dominance: South Korea's Swift Move

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung On Monday Ordered Officials To Move Quickly To Get To Work On Major Chip And Ai Projects Announced Last Week He Warned That Delays In Permits

On Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung directed officials to expedite work on significant chip and artificial intelligence projects revealed the previous week.

He cautioned that any delays in obtaining permits, acquiring land, and ensuring necessary power and water supply could hinder the nation's quest to lead in cutting-edge industries.

President Lee stated, 'In this situation, it appears the outcome will be decided by who moves faster and who secures the lead first. Only speed matters.'