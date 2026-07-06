Race for Technological Dominance: South Korea's Swift Move
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged swift action on major chip and AI projects to prevent potential delays in permits, land acquisition, and essential resources supply. The leader emphasized that speed is crucial for South Korea to secure a leading position in advanced technology industries.
On Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung directed officials to expedite work on significant chip and artificial intelligence projects revealed the previous week.
He cautioned that any delays in obtaining permits, acquiring land, and ensuring necessary power and water supply could hinder the nation's quest to lead in cutting-edge industries.
President Lee stated, 'In this situation, it appears the outcome will be decided by who moves faster and who secures the lead first. Only speed matters.'