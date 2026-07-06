A Full Circle Moment: R Sarathkumar on Working with Neetu Kapoor in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Actor R Sarathkumar shares his enriching experience working with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in the family comedy drama film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. Describing the collaboration as a full-circle moment, Sarathkumar reflects on the seamless camaraderie and praises the script and director Ashish R. Mohan's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:20 IST
A Full Circle Moment: R Sarathkumar on Working with Neetu Kapoor in 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'
Sarath Kumat and Neetu Kapoor (Photo/Instagram/ @r_sarath_kumar). Image Credit: ANI

Actor R Sarathkumar recently shared insights into his experience of working alongside veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in the film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. Describing the collaboration as a 'wonderful experience', Sarathkumar expressed a sense of fulfillment, considering his wife Radhika Sarathkumar's prior work with Neetu's late husband, Rishi Kapoor.

Sarathkumar reflected on the production, calling it a lifetime experience. He appreciated the cordial atmosphere on set and cherished the bonds formed during the film's making. The actor spoke highly of his co-star Kapil Sharma, praising him as both an intelligent and caring individual, and expressed eagerness to work with him again.

Produced by Rtake Studios, alongside BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the comedy drama is helmed by director Ashish R. Mohan. Emphasizing the movie's family-centric theme and emotional depth, Sarathkumar encouraged audiences to watch it. He acknowledged the film's success in showcasing a heartfelt message about family unity and praised the efforts of the director and cast.

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