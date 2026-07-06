Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Putin's Upcoming Conversations
Russian President Putin and U.S. President Trump have agreed to converse again soon. Trump will meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the NATO summit, aiming to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. A follow-up call with Putin is anticipated post-Zelenskiy meeting.
The Kremlin announced Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue their dialogue, with a call expected later this week, coinciding with or following the NATO summit.
Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday in Turkey during the summit. This meeting aims to rejuvenate efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to a senior U.S. official, a call with Putin is likely to follow this meeting.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Trump maintains a steady position on the Ukraine conflict and remains open to Putin's insights, dismissing claims of Trump's views being inconsistent.