The Kremlin Said On Monday That Russian President Vladimir Putin And Us President Donald Trump Had Agreed In A Weekend Call That They Would Talk Again In The Near Future

The Kremlin announced Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue their dialogue, with a call expected later this week, coinciding with or following the NATO summit.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday in Turkey during the summit. This meeting aims to rejuvenate efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to a senior U.S. official, a call with Putin is likely to follow this meeting.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Trump maintains a steady position on the Ukraine conflict and remains open to Putin's insights, dismissing claims of Trump's views being inconsistent.