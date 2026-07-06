Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Putin's Upcoming Conversations

Russian President Putin and U.S. President Trump have agreed to converse again soon. Trump will meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the NATO summit, aiming to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. A follow-up call with Putin is anticipated post-Zelenskiy meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said On Monday That Russian President Vladimir Putin And Us President Donald Trump Had Agreed In A Weekend Call That They Would Talk Again In The Near Future | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:56 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Trump and Putin's Upcoming Conversations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue their dialogue, with a call expected later this week, coinciding with or following the NATO summit.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday in Turkey during the summit. This meeting aims to rejuvenate efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to a senior U.S. official, a call with Putin is likely to follow this meeting.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Trump maintains a steady position on the Ukraine conflict and remains open to Putin's insights, dismissing claims of Trump's views being inconsistent.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026