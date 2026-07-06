Congress Gears Up for Himachal 2027: Strategy and Challenges Ahead

Himachal Pradesh's Congress party is setting its sights on the 2027 Assembly elections with an ambitious campaign focusing on strengthening grassroots presence and resolving internal strife. Rajani Patil, AICC in-charge, announced this strategy at a recent press conference in Shimla.

Patil indicated that Congress is committed to resolving factional differences through dialogue and coordination. Highlighting the party's plans, she announced that Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal would visit Dharamshala to review electoral readiness.

The Congress is initiating a statewide movement, collaborating with its youth wing and NSUI, to connect with young voters. Furthermore, the party aims to expose alleged financial scandals linked to the BJP, notably around the Ram Temple donation case, intensifying its pre-election offensive.