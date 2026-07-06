Congress Gears Up for Himachal 2027: Strategy and Challenges Ahead

AICC Himachal in-charge Rajani Patil outlines extensive grassroots campaigns and public engagement strategies as Congress prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections. Focus will be on resolving internal differences, expanding youth outreach, and highlighting scandals against BJP, including a significant donation scam related to the Ram Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:54 IST
Congress Gears Up for Himachal 2027: Strategy and Challenges Ahead
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Congress party is setting its sights on the 2027 Assembly elections with an ambitious campaign focusing on strengthening grassroots presence and resolving internal strife. Rajani Patil, AICC in-charge, announced this strategy at a recent press conference in Shimla.

Patil indicated that Congress is committed to resolving factional differences through dialogue and coordination. Highlighting the party's plans, she announced that Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal would visit Dharamshala to review electoral readiness.

The Congress is initiating a statewide movement, collaborating with its youth wing and NSUI, to connect with young voters. Furthermore, the party aims to expose alleged financial scandals linked to the BJP, notably around the Ram Temple donation case, intensifying its pre-election offensive.

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