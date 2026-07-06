Ram Mandir Trust Faces Shakeup Amid SIT Probe and Resignations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust addresses recent resignations and updates on an ongoing investigation into alleged thefts. The Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, assures transparency and meticulous records while urging responsible action against those involved. Future trust operations are being carefully planned by new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:56 IST
Ram Mandir Trust Faces Shakeup Amid SIT Probe and Resignations
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has recently faced significant developments, with Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj confirming the acceptance of resignations from key officials and providing an update on the ongoing SIT investigation into alleged thefts within the organization.

During a press briefing, Giri announced a meeting scheduled for July 22nd to discuss the SIT's final report and to appoint new trustees. He emphasized the trust's firm stance on crime, insisting, 'Theft is theft,' and assured that the trust maintains detailed records of all donations, countering allegations of missing items.

Giri also addressed the resignations of key officials, General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, respecting their decisions and acknowledging their service. Shri Krishna Mohan has been appointed as the Interim General Secretary to guide future operations.

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