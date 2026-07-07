The Peanut Butter Standoff: Cartoon Graffiti Takes Over Melbourne Bridge

A Man Scaled The Metrehigh Foot Tower Of A Cantilever Bridge In The Australian City Of Melbourne On Tuesday And Painted A Giant Cartoon Bird On It

A dramatic scene unfolded in Melbourne as a man climbed a 140-meter bridge, painting a large cartoon bird on it, which disturbed morning commuters.

Demanding a peanut butter sandwich delivered by drone, the man engaged in a standoff with police, temporarily closing a lane on the Bolte Bridge.

The graffiti, reminiscent of Pam the Bird seen across Melbourne, reignited discussions on urban art, but the artist’s identity remains a mystery after previous incidents.