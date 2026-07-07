The Peanut Butter Standoff: Cartoon Graffiti Takes Over Melbourne Bridge
A man disrupted Melbourne traffic by scaling a bridge and painting a giant cartoon bird on it, resembling Pam the Bird. Demanding a peanut butter sandwich by drone, he caused a standoff with police. The graffiti artist's identity remains uncertain after previous similar incidents.
A dramatic scene unfolded in Melbourne as a man climbed a 140-meter bridge, painting a large cartoon bird on it, which disturbed morning commuters.
Demanding a peanut butter sandwich delivered by drone, the man engaged in a standoff with police, temporarily closing a lane on the Bolte Bridge.
The graffiti, reminiscent of Pam the Bird seen across Melbourne, reignited discussions on urban art, but the artist’s identity remains a mystery after previous incidents.