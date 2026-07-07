Daring Tower Climb Sparks Standoff and Commuter Chaos in Melbourne
A man was arrested after scaling Melbourne's Bolte Bridge and spray-painting a cartoon bird. Demanding lower taxes and a drone-delivered sandwich, he prompted a police standoff, disrupting traffic. The graffiti resembled 'Pam the Bird,' a well-known local symbol. Police refrained from mentioning how he was persuaded down.
An unusual scene unfolded in Melbourne when a man scaled the Bolte Bridge and spray-painted a cartoon bird image, prompting a significant police response.
Detained after descending, the 22-year-old demanded lower taxes and a drone-delivered peanut butter sandwich, resulting in a traffic-disrupting standoff.
The graffiti mirrored 'Pam the Bird,' a familiar symbol in the city, though it remains unclear what ultimately brought him down.
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