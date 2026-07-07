Daring Tower Climb Sparks Standoff and Commuter Chaos in Melbourne

Australian Police Arrested A Man On Tuesday After He Allegedly Scaled A Metrehigh Foot Tower Of A Cantilever Bridge In The City Of Melbourne And Painted A Giant Cartoon Bird On It An Instagram Account Posting Footage From Bolte Bridge

An unusual scene unfolded in Melbourne when a man scaled the Bolte Bridge and spray-painted a cartoon bird image, prompting a significant police response.

Detained after descending, the 22-year-old demanded lower taxes and a drone-delivered peanut butter sandwich, resulting in a traffic-disrupting standoff.

The graffiti mirrored 'Pam the Bird,' a familiar symbol in the city, though it remains unclear what ultimately brought him down.