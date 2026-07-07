Shahid and Mira Kapoor Celebrate 11 Years of Togetherness: A Journey of Love and Success

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor marked their 11th wedding anniversary with heartfelt Instagram posts. Celebrating their bond, Mira shared a photo with Shahid's wax statue, while Shahid posted a loving tribute to Mira. Professionally, Shahid is set to return in 'Farzi 2' and was recently seen in 'Cocktail 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 14:48 IST
Shahid and Mira Kapoor Celebrate 11 Years of Togetherness: A Journey of Love and Success
Couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor (Image source: Instagram@mira.kapoor). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have joyously celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing poignant posts to mark the occasion and express their love. Mira shared a unique photo featuring herself with Shahid's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, while Shahid posted an affectionate picture, simply captioning it, 'It's YOU.'

Beyond their personal milestones, Shahid Kapoor continues to make waves professionally. He recently appeared in 'Cocktail 2,' acting alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in a film directed by Homi Adajania. The plot follows a couple on a Sicilian vacation that transforms into a relational challenge involving unexpected turns.

Shahid is also set for a return to the digital scene with 'Farzi 2,' the follow-up to his debut web series. He expressed excitement about reprising his role as Sunny, a character that captivated audiences in the first season. The show's creators promise to ramp up the stakes, building on the successful narrative of counterfeit intrigue and the fight against crime.

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