Strategic Boost: Canada's Submarine Deal with Germany's TKMS
Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Canada's choice of Germany's TKMS for a submarine project enhances economic and security ties with NATO. This initiative signifies strong transatlantic and European cooperation, marking a significant partnership between Canada, Germany, and Norway in the North Atlantic region, coinciding with the NATO summit in Ankara.
The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on Tuesday applauded Canada's selection of Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for constructing up to 12 submarines for Canada's navy, hailing it as beneficial for Germany's economy and NATO alliances.
In Berlin, Merz remarked that this decision demonstrates robust transatlantic and European cooperation, aligning with the onset of a NATO summit in Ankara.
He further highlighted that this strategic move fosters long-term partnerships within the North Atlantic region, integrating Canada, Germany, and Norway as allies for future decades.