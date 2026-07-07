Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said On Tuesday That Canadas Decision To Select Germanys Tkms To Build Up To Submarines For Its Navy Was Good News For Germanys Economy And Collective Security Within Nato With This News

The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on Tuesday applauded Canada's selection of Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for constructing up to 12 submarines for Canada's navy, hailing it as beneficial for Germany's economy and NATO alliances.

In Berlin, Merz remarked that this decision demonstrates robust transatlantic and European cooperation, aligning with the onset of a NATO summit in Ankara.

He further highlighted that this strategic move fosters long-term partnerships within the North Atlantic region, integrating Canada, Germany, and Norway as allies for future decades.