Strategic Boost: Canada's Submarine Deal with Germany's TKMS

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Canada's choice of Germany's TKMS for a submarine project enhances economic and security ties with NATO. This initiative signifies strong transatlantic and European cooperation, marking a significant partnership between Canada, Germany, and Norway in the North Atlantic region, coinciding with the NATO summit in Ankara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chancellor Friedrich Merz Said On Tuesday That Canadas Decision To Select Germanys Tkms To Build Up To Submarines For Its Navy Was Good News For Germanys Economy And Collective Security Within Nato With This News | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:23 IST
Strategic Boost: Canada's Submarine Deal with Germany's TKMS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on Tuesday applauded Canada's selection of Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for constructing up to 12 submarines for Canada's navy, hailing it as beneficial for Germany's economy and NATO alliances.

In Berlin, Merz remarked that this decision demonstrates robust transatlantic and European cooperation, aligning with the onset of a NATO summit in Ankara.

He further highlighted that this strategic move fosters long-term partnerships within the North Atlantic region, integrating Canada, Germany, and Norway as allies for future decades.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026